Studio Lennarts & de Bruijn
The Hague, Netherlands
NAP 2ND EDITION Campaign Identity Nieuw Amsterdams Peil
NAP 2ND EDITION
Campaign Identity
Nieuw Amsterdams Peil 


After our succesful collaboration on the identity and 1st edition of Nieuw Amsterdams Peil, we joined forces again with Amsterdams’ leading galleries. We’ve developed a campaign for the second edition of NAP, making sure to stand out in design and color, evolving from our earlier made identity. 

MORE SOON!!!!

The campaign identity contained a flyer, publication, mailchimp, and of course the complete website.

www.nap-amsterdam.com
