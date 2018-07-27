SAVVY STUDIO
New York, NY, USA
BELLPORT GENERAL
(Branding)
Bellport General is a lifestyle, design and coffee shop in charming Bellport Village on Long Island. We wanted to bring a fresh, contemporary twist to the seaside heritage of the area. Drawing on the work of abstract artist Lawrence Weiner, we created an abstract logo that uses typography and a clean, curved line to evoke the geography of Bellport Village, and the duality of the shore.

Maintaining our focus on creating an identity related to the location and its people, we deployed a modern take on the classically nautical color palette with hues of bright blue and white. The resulting abstractions play a subtle yet present role in the shop and the experience within.
http://savvy-studio.net/bellport-general/
