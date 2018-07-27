Sketching Prague

This year after going to Poland to visit our family we decided with Kana to go someplace that will inspire a lot of good, on-site watercolor sketching. Usually we take some sketching equipment with us but end up not doing any sessions just walking a lot and making many reference photos.





This time we chose to go to Prague (also because it was close) for about one week and our two favorite artists from Atelier Sentō This time we chose to go to(also because it was close) for about one week and our two favorite artists fromalso came with us to discipline us into painting! They know their plain-air sketching regime well, so we hoped they will get us into form!



