Mateusz マテウシュ Urbanowicz ウルバノヴィチ
Tokyo, Japan
Sketching Prague
    Watercolor sketching session in Prague
    Published:
This year after going to Poland to visit our family we decided with Kana to go someplace that will inspire a lot of good, on-site watercolor sketching.  Usually we take some sketching equipment with us but end up not doing any sessions just walking a lot and making many reference photos. 

This time we chose to go to Prague (also because it was close) for about one week and our two favorite artists from Atelier Sentō also came with us to discipline us into painting! They know their plain-air sketching regime well, so we hoped they will get us into form!

We ended up walking half-randomly around the city, sketching with minimal equipment, drawing and painting for about 1-2 hours in each location. Here are my results:

Charles Bridge, Old Town, Prague. 
Church of St. Michael the Archangel
View on the Charles Bridge from Strelecky ostrov.
View from hotel room window.
Stairs near the hotel, Malá Strana
View on Ke Hradu street
One of the millions of statues
View on rooftops from Hradčanském náměstí
The Dancing House building
Saint Wenceslas church
Technical details:

 Paper: White Watson 239g watercolor sketchbook
 Pencil: Red lead 0.5 mechanical pencil
 Lines: black 0.3 multiliner
 Paint: 12 colors small Holbein set.
Be sure to check Atelier Sento's blog for more photos: HERE
Thank You!
