Sketching Prague

This year after going to Poland to visit our family we decided with Kana to go someplace that will inspire a lot of good, on-site watercolor sketching. Usually we take some sketching equipment with us but end up not doing any sessions just walking a lot and making many reference photos.
This time we chose to go to Prague (also because it was close) for about one week and our two favorite artists from Atelier Sentō also came with us to discipline us into painting! They know their plain-air sketching regime well, so we hoped they will get us into form!
We ended up walking half-randomly around the city, sketching with minimal equipment, drawing and painting for about 1-2 hours in each location. Here are my results:
Technical details:
Paper: White Watson 239g watercolor sketchbook
Pencil: Red lead 0.5 mechanical pencil
Lines: black 0.3 multiliner
Paint: 12 colors small Holbein set.
Thank You!