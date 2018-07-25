Multiple Owners
Studio Zwupp Vienna, Austria
Paul Leichtfried Vienna, Austria
Designmonat Graz 2018 Festival
987
168
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
How much tolerance does design need? This is the topic Designmonat Graz will face as
of May 5. For the 10th time in a row the festival will turn the city into an urban design
zone and the UNESCO City of Design Graz with more than 100.000 visitors into a hotspot of international appeal. The graphic approach was to play with breaking design rules, mixing country-flags and creating an open visual language, wich works in print as well as animated.

Concept & Design: Zwupp with Paul Leichtfried
Client: Creative Industries Styria
Photography: Marion Luttenberger
Year: 2018

City Branding

Invitation 

Newspaper Magazine

Timetable


Citylight

Animated Citylight

Pocket Guide

Side Events Folder 


Digital
Facebook Header Animation






Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.