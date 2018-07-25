Designmonat Graz 2018 Festival

How much tolerance does design need? This is the topic Designmonat Graz will face as

of May 5. For the 10th time in a row the festival will turn the city into an urban design

zone and the UNESCO City of Design Graz with more than 100.000 visitors into a hotspot of international appeal. The graphic approach was to play with breaking design rules, mixing country-flags and creating an open visual language, wich works in print as well as animated.





Client: Creative Industries Styria

Year: 2018