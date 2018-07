Cats and Dogs





After working on Three portraits of studio cat Charlie I worked on this new series of cats and dogs. Charlie features again, as do some of the cats and dogs of instagram.

This is an ongoing project, I am fascinated by the faces of our animal companions their honesty and beauty. I want to continue this work in the future and I hope to also work with raccoons, cows, horses, robins, foxes, hedgehogs, sheep, opposums and more.





They are our equals