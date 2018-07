I worked on a series of three murals together with my friends from MATKA , for "Eu și prietenii mei" ( "Me and my friends" ), a day center for underprivileged kids in Berceni, Bucharest. Each mural corresponds to a class room, in which the kids are taught Arts, Natural Sciences and Mathematical Sciences.

Many thanks to all the volunteers who put so much work and soul in this project, and to the guys from Benjamin Moore for offering the eco friendly paint.