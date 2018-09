About

Kingdom of balcony’s greenery, perfectly planned garden. Patches at the plot of land meticulously weeded in the daily sunshine and truly massive fields full of growing crops - this is the world of Bradas company. In our family company, we test all products firstly in our home garden, thus, we perfectly know how to create practical but at the same time functional things. We care about every single smallest detail, we nurture tradition that we’ve been grown up with, however, our thinking is strongly settled in modern technology. For us, convenience and pleasure naturally go along together, because nature is our passion. Read Less

