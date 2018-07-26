Tom Hegen
Munich, Germany
The Mediterranean Series
    The Mediterranean sea is the largest enclosed sea in the world with 46,000 km of coastline. Its coastline includes 24 countries from Europe, Afri…
    The Mediterranean sea is the largest enclosed sea in the world with 46,000 km of coastline. Its coastline includes 24 countries from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. It is not only known for natural beauty but being blessed with a mild and temperate climate, it is also one of the world’s most populated and most developed areas. Every year over 220 million people spend their holiday along the coast. However, it is also one of the least protected regions in the world. The Mediterranean Series explores life, texture and hues along the shoreline of the Mediterranean Sea. Read Less
The Mediterranean sea is the largest enclosed sea in the world with 46,000 km of coastline. Its coastline includes 24 countries from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. It is not only known for natural beauty but being blessed with a mild and temperate climate, it is also one of the world’s most populated and most developed areas. Every year over 220 million people spend their holiday along the coast. However, it is also one of the least protected regions in the world. The Mediterranean Series explores life, texture and hues along the shoreline of the Mediterranean Sea.


© 2018 Tom Hegen


WEBSITE    |    FACEBOOK    |    INSTAGRAM

I am going to publish my first aerial photo book in autumn 2018. 
You can support the book project now on Kickstarter:

CLICK HERE FOR THE KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN
Thank You!
