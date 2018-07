About

Personal photo series by German landscape and advertising photographer Jan Erik Waider. All images were taken in the summer months of June and July in Eastern and Southern Norway. Locations include: Jotunheimen, Nigardsbreen glacier, Jostedalsbreen National Park, Jostedalsbreen glacier, Jostedalen valley, Kjenndalsbreen glacier, Lovatnet, Lærdal, Borgund, Aurlandsfjellet, Hardangervidda, Styggevatnet, Gamle Strynefjellsvegen and Sognefjellet. Read Less

