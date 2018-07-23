Neubau Berlin
Berlin, Germany
NB Akademie—R, Reinhold Weiss Design Archive (2018)
1821
220
6
    Custom Type Design for the upcoming Reinhold Weiss Design Archive curated by Dr. Peter Kapos of Systems Studio (London). NB Akademie–R designed b… Read More
    Custom Type Design for the upcoming Reinhold Weiss Design Archive curated by Dr. Peter Kapos of Systems Studio (London). NB Akademie–R designed by SG, Neubau (Berlin) Read Less
    Published:
Custom Type Design for the upcoming Reinhold Weiss Design Archive
NB Akademie—R™ designed by SG (Neubau) for Systems Studio

The Reinhold Weiss Design Archive
Curation, Creative Direction and Texts by Dr. Peter Kapos (London)







