Custom Type Development Documentation, Book (2018)

Commissioned Custom Typeset Development Documentation
Replacing Helvetica with a custom typeset by Neubau for an internationally renowned brand
Period: 02—11, 2017
Medium: Book
Dimension: 200 × 250 mm, 296 pages, Dust Cover/Poster (DIN A1, 594 × 841 mm)
Edition: Limited Edition of 10 numbered copies (For Internal Use Only)
Design: Stefan Gandl, Neubau
Printed in Germany
Aa
Anatomy
Bb
Basic Set
(Light, Regular, Bold)
Cc
Concept
Rationale
NB Akademie Std Edition and its versatile quality was the customer’s chosen starting point for the development process of an exclusive custom typeset for an already existing and internationally acclaimed brand.
The aim of the new typeset is to replace Helvetica with an exclusive typeface — adding personality while maintaining a clean and timeless esthetic.
The design process included a detailed brand analysis in order to translate the DNA of the customer’s brand into the new corporate typeset.
More information using less space
The developed basic typeset includes Light, Regular and Bold and is defined by a space saving quality when compared to Helvetica. The OpenType Pro Edition includes 470+ glyphs per weight supporting 88+ latin based languages.
The commissioned limited edition book, designed in 2018, documents the entire development process for the basic typeset (Light, Regular, Bold) over the period February — November 2017.
