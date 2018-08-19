Custom Type Development Documentation, Book (2018)





Rationale





NB Akademie Std Edition and its versatile quality was the customer’s chosen starting point for the development process of an exclusive custom typeset for an already existing and internationally acclaimed brand.





The aim of the new typeset is to replace Helvetica with an exclusive typeface — adding personality while maintaining a clean and timeless esthetic.





The design process included a detailed brand analysis in order to translate the DNA of the customer’s brand into the new corporate typeset.





More information using less space





The developed basic typeset includes Light, Regular and Bold and is defined by a space saving quality when compared to Helvetica. The OpenType Pro Edition includes 470+ glyphs per weight supporting 88+ latin based languages.





The commissioned limited edition book, designed in 2018, documents the entire development process for the basic typeset (Light, Regular, Bold) over the period February — November 2017.





















