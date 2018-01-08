Multiple Owners
Lateral | creative studios Vila Real, Portugal
Nick Öhlo Porto, Portugal
Prémio Douro Criativo
765
75
2
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The Douro Creative Prize is born out of the desire to celebrate the Creative Industries.
    Published:
Prémio Douro Criativo

PT
Pela primeira vez, o Douro promove uma prémio ligado às Indústrias Criativas. Chama-se "Prémio Douro Criativo" e é promovido pela Universidade de Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro. O Prémio Douro Criativo está integrado no projecto "Douro Creative Hub" também ele promovido pela Utad, que visa identificar, agregar, dar valor e impulsionar as diferentes categorias dentro das indústrias criativas nos 19 municípios que formam a NUTS III Douro.

EN
For the first time, Douro has a prize for the Creative Industries. It’s called Prémio Douro
Criativo and it’s promoted by the University of Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro.
Prémio Douro Criativo is integrated in Douro Creative Hub project, also promoted by
UTAD, that aims to identify, add value and boost the different fields inside the creative
industries in the 19 municipalities that form NUTS III Douro.
PT
O Prémio Douro Criativo nasce da vontade de celebrar as Indústrias Criativas, procurando a valorização de novas ideias e conceitos e consciencializando a comunidade para a importância do seu contributo no desenvolvimento da região do Douro. 

EN
The Douro Creative Prize is born out of the desire to celebrate the Creative Industries, seeking the appreciation of new ideas and concepts and making the community aware of the importance of its contribution in the development of the Douro region.
Follow us on instagram @lateral
and discover more about Prémio Douro Criativo
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.