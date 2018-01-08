Prémio Douro Criativo
PT
Pela primeira vez, o Douro promove uma prémio ligado às Indústrias Criativas. Chama-se "Prémio Douro Criativo" e é promovido pela Universidade de Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro. O Prémio Douro Criativo está integrado no projecto "Douro Creative Hub" também ele promovido pela Utad, que visa identificar, agregar, dar valor e impulsionar as diferentes categorias dentro das indústrias criativas nos 19 municípios que formam a NUTS III Douro.
EN
For the first time, Douro has a prize for the Creative Industries. It’s called Prémio Douro
Criativo and it’s promoted by the University of Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro.
Prémio Douro Criativo is integrated in Douro Creative Hub project, also promoted by
UTAD, that aims to identify, add value and boost the different fields inside the creative
industries in the 19 municipalities that form NUTS III Douro.
PT
O Prémio Douro Criativo nasce da vontade de celebrar as Indústrias Criativas, procurando a valorização de novas ideias e conceitos e consciencializando a comunidade para a importância do seu contributo no desenvolvimento da região do Douro.
EN
EN
The Douro Creative Prize is born out of the desire to celebrate the Creative Industries, seeking the appreciation of new ideas and concepts and making the community aware of the importance of its contribution in the development of the Douro region.
