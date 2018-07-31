Discover
Shane Griffin
New York, NY, USA
Nike Phantom VSN
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Digital Art
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
7/31/2018
Nike Phantom VSN
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Digital Art
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
7/31/2018
Artwork for Nike Phantom VSN.
Black Ops
&
Raised On Concret
e colorways.
Shane Griffin
New York, NY, USA
Credits
Shane Griffin
New York, NY, USA
Tags
football
soccer
Nike
product
concrete
stealth
black
Moody
lighting
sculpture
