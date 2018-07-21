Multiple Owners
Scott Wilson Chicago, IL, USA
Matteo iavicoli Chicago, IL, USA
Pascal Ruelle Chicago, IL, USA
Ishmael Adams Chicago, IL, USA
Dave Seal Chicago, IL, USA
House of Marley
    No Bounds family of speakers, designed by MINIMAL for House of Marley. Rugged, dust-proof, and waterproof, they’re crafted with mindfully sourced… Read More
    No Bounds family of speakers, designed by MINIMAL for House of Marley. Rugged, dust-proof, and waterproof, they’re crafted with mindfully sourced materials to reflect House of Marley’s mission of creating earth-friendly and socially responsible products. Read Less
House of Marley 
No Bounds family of speakers

House of Marley partnered with MINIMAL to create a beautiful family of mindfully crafted speakers. The products are built using carefully sourced and recycled materials to reflect their mission of creating earth-friendly and socially responsible products.



Materials and Features

No Bounds' uniqueness lies in the sustainable materials House of Marley is known for. Organic cork, REWIND™ fabric, REGRIND™ silicone, and recycled aluminum offer great durability without compromising the superior sound quality. Waterproof, dust-proof (IP67), and buoyant, the No Bounds speakers are ready for any environment you find yourself in. And with a long lasting, quick charge battery and removable base to stash your "cable," you may never want to leave.


