House of Marley
No Bounds family of speakers
House of Marley partnered with MINIMAL to create a beautiful family of mindfully crafted speakers. The products are built using carefully sourced and recycled materials to reflect their mission of creating earth-friendly and socially responsible products.
Free to Be
Materials and Features
No Bounds' uniqueness lies in the sustainable materials House of Marley is known for. Organic cork, REWIND™ fabric, REGRIND™ silicone, and recycled aluminum offer great durability without compromising the superior sound quality. Waterproof, dust-proof (IP67), and buoyant, the No Bounds speakers are ready for any environment you find yourself in. And with a long lasting, quick charge battery and removable base to stash your "cable," you may never want to leave.
Thank You!