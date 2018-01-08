Multiple Owners
Isoì Creative Lab. Milano, Italy
Gaia Bernasconi Milano, Italy
Tod's SS18 - Paper Landscapes by Isoì
    Paper Lanscapes for Tod's Spring Summer 2018/19. A lush Jungle, a wild Savannah, the charm of the Mediterranean Sea Sea and the light of the Dese…
    Paper Lanscapes for Tod's Spring Summer 2018/19. A lush Jungle, a wild Savannah, the charm of the Mediterranean Sea Sea and the light of the Desert are where is set the Tod’s SS18 collection. The filming and the mini-clips evolve around a beautiful scenography: four dioramas entirely handcrafted in paper by Gaia Bernasconi. Each leaf, each animal and each element of the set has been curated in each deatail. The making-of of these papaer elements becames a teasing on the Instagram Stories of the brand Read Less
PAPER LANDSCAPES
Set Design Tod's Spring Summer 2018

A lush Jungle, a wild Savannah, the charm of the Mediterranean Sea Sea and the light of the Desert are where is set the Tod’s SS18 collection. The filming and the mini-clips evolve around a beautiful scenography: four dioramas entirely handcrafted in paper by Gaia Bernasconi. Each leaf, each animal and each element of the set has been curated in each deatail. The making-of of these papaer elements becames a teasing on the Instagram Stories of the brand.

Client: Tod's
Paper Artist: Isoì (Gaia Bernasconi)
Agency: Twin Studio





Follow Isoì on Instagram, Facebook, Web
info and commisions info@isoiclothing.com
Thank You!
