Tod's SS18 - Paper Landscapes by Isoì

Paper Lanscapes for Tod's Spring Summer 2018/19. A lush Jungle, a wild Savannah, the charm of the Mediterranean Sea Sea and the light of the Desert are where is set the Tod’s SS18 collection. The filming and the mini-clips evolve around a beautiful scenography: four dioramas entirely handcrafted in paper by Gaia Bernasconi. Each leaf, each animal and each element of the set has been curated in each deatail. The making-of of these papaer elements becames a teasing on the Instagram Stories of the brand Read Less

