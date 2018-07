About

Charles Simon initiated from a desire to push the boundaries of the luxury luggage world through design, and a quest towards perfection. The art of travelling is redefined through pure luxury. The Montreal based company's travel pieces combine modern design and cutting edge technology. We wanted to create a clean and bold website to showcase the personality and style of their products. www.charles-simon.com Read Less

