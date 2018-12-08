Hue Studio
Melbourne, Australia
Lights in the Attic
    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe InDesign

    Adobe Photoshop

    Lights in the Attic is a cafe located in Hawthorn East, the interior has a uniquely low and exposed ceiling emphasised with denim curtains and ro… Read More
    Lights in the Attic is a cafe located in Hawthorn East, the interior has a uniquely low and exposed ceiling emphasised with denim curtains and round hanging lights. The whole branding is inspired by the name itself. With custom lettering, the logo is clean and simple yet unique. And the whole nuance of the branding resembles lights that fall on wall surfaces. Stamping method is used to brand the coffee cups as it is cost-effective. Their uniqueness is resembled in the menu as well; with headings such as “Something Lighter” and “Something More”, Lights in the Attic offers beyond your usual cafe experience. Architecture and interior by Architects Eat. Read Less
Lights in the Attic
 
Lights in the Attic is a cafe located in Hawthorn East, the interior has a uniquely low and exposed ceiling emphasised with denim curtains and round hanging lights.  
 
The whole branding is inspired by the name itself. With custom lettering, the logo is clean and simple yet unique. And the whole nuance of the branding resembles lights that fall on wall surfaces. Stamping method is used to brand the coffee cups as it is cost-effective. Their uniqueness is resembled in the menu as well; with headings such as “Something Lighter” and “Something More”, Lights in the Attic offers beyond your usual cafe experience. Architecture and interior by Architects Eat.
 
Completed in 2017
 
 
 
