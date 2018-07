Tomba Lobos — Branco

White Chocolate





I've been designing some chocolate packaging for my own Tomba chocolate brand.



Inspired by Henri Matisse, Hans Christian Andersen and Zenji Funabashi's work , I created this collection of chocolate wrappers.

The cut-outs really remind me of shattered chocolate pieces so it made all the sense to me to use a similar approach when designing these wrappers.