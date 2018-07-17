MPREIS CSR Report - Publishing

M P R E I S C S R R E P O R T
Published commitment
If you wanna get to know Austria’s supermarket chain MPREIS you can ask one of its nearly 6,000 employees. Or you take a look at the company’s first Corporate Responsibility Report. It does not only tell about values such as regionalism, quality and design – it also matches them itself. And was awarded the „Trigos“, Austria’s award for socially responsible companies.
C R E D I T S
Client: MPREIS Warenvertriebs GmbH
Creative Director: Mike Fuisz
Consulting: Sabrina Dojlidko
Art Director: Natascha Triebl
Graphic Design: Viktoria Hohl
Text: Maria Stern (MPREIS), Sabrina Luttenberger
Consulting: Sabrina Dojlidko
Art Director: Natascha Triebl
Graphic Design: Viktoria Hohl
Text: Maria Stern (MPREIS), Sabrina Luttenberger
Thank You!