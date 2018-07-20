Budapest Central European Fashion Week identity / 2018





The Hungarian Fashion and Design Agency is a firm which helps Hungarian designers to be qualified for exhibitions, programs and events all over the world. One of the most important events of HFDA is the Budapest Central European Fashion Week.





Both logos are based on the coat of arms of Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, where the agency has its head office.





The HFDA logo:

The crown of King St Stephen lies on the top of the coat of arms, a lion – standing on two legs on the left side – holds a certification pictogram (symbolising the “stamp” which indicates that a product is made in Hungary or Budapest), while a mythological griffin stands on the right side.





The BCEFW logo:

A lion – standing on two legs on the left side – holds a tag pictogram (symbolising the fashion brands, while a mythological griffin stands on the right side.





The visual identity of Budapest Central European Fashion Week always gets seasonal colours and graphic styles. The only fixed components are the different versions of the logo and the fonts. Therefore, this is a constantly changing and renewing identity whose updated versions always contribute to the building of a cohesive brand.





Identity and model photos: Eszter Sarah



