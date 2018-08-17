About

Mahlo Brunch Bar Mahlo is serious about brunch, while not taking themselves too seriously. Run by a French-Australian couple, they set out to create a new cafe in Neukölln that was eclectic and unconventional when compared to the contemporary cafe scene in Berlin. With this ideology in mind, we created a fun and quirky identity which extended as far as coffee packaging, copywriting, mural painting and everything in between. Personified, the Mahlo brand is someone you can have fun with and relax around. At Mahlo Brunch Bar you can be sure you’ll always come welcome—and you’ll always leave full. Read Less

