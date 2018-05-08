Campirano Festival

About

Campirano is a Los Cabos based music driven gastro-fest with some serious eats. We created a typeface from scratch with "fish tail" serifs that emulates a Mexican countryside feel, and paired it with illustrations and colors that reflect a fun, fresh vibe. And of course, we had a little fun with the copywriting as well... Read Less

