CFC has developed visual identity, package design and brand imagery of ‘Thyane’, a Korean skincare brand that has been just launched.

The brand concept of ‘Thyane’ is a secret shop in the mysterious forest. We designed an imaginary shop form and developed it into an emblem. The cosmetic box implements the facade of the shop. The word mark functions as a signage of the shop and the side of the box serves as a store pillar.