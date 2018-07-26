The edge is the approach, the method, the opportunity. The edge is what sets PSP apart. Being able to spot that edge is their goal. They get there by exploring the unexplored, by noticing business opportunities that may be otherwise unseen, by seizing every possible opportunity.
