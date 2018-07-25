Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Tal Midyan
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
RapCaviar Pantheon
Art Direction
Advertising
Sculpting
2137
249
16
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
7/25/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Tal Midyan
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
RapCaviar Pantheon
Art Direction
Advertising
Sculpting
2137
249
16
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
7/25/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
The RapCaviar Pantheon honored the biggest breakthrough Hip hop artists of the year with three life-sized sculptures, exhibited at the Brooklyn M…
Read More
The RapCaviar Pantheon honored the biggest breakthrough Hip hop artists of the year with three life-sized sculptures, exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum
Read Less
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Tal Midyan
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Issa Website - 21 Savage
by:
Tal Midyan
UI/UX
364
3750
Featured On:
7/25/2018
PharrellWilliams.com
by:
Tal Midyan
Web Design
4223
54513
Featured On:
6/10/2018
RapCaviar Identity
Multiple Owners
by:
Erik Herrström
by:
Tal Midyan
by:
Rasmus Wangelin
by:
Martin Berggren
Branding
3879
36375
Featured On:
6/2/2018
Nike Kyrie 2 - Unexpected Moves
Multiple Owners
by:
Rasmus Wangelin
by:
Tal Midyan
by:
Martin Berggren
Art Direction
422
6022
Featured On:
9/14/2016
Nike Vapor Ultimate Flyknit - Web Experience
by:
Tal Midyan
Art Direction
701
12180
Featured On:
5/17/2015
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
The RapCaviar Pantheon honored the biggest breakthrough Hip hop artists of the year with three life-sized sculptures, exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum
Published:
Credits
Tal Midyan
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
spotify
Rapcaviar
hip hop
SZA
21 savage
Metro Boomin
rap
music
Brooklyn Museum
sculpture
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.