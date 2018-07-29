vorarlberg museum – Wayfinding Project

About

A versatile approach to wayfinding was required for the special circumstances at the new vorarlberg mu­seum, which has five exhibi­tions running parallel to one another at any one time. That is finally why we brought light into play. The light directs and leads visitors through the museum. The orientation system is strongly connected to the physicality of the building and is clearly differentiated from the respective exhibition graphics. In the foyer, a network projector keeps visitors updated on specific topics and content. Additional room labels and pointers emerge out of their surfaces: typefaces, signs and pictograms have been polished out of the patinated brass or inlaid in gold letters in the dark oak doors. Read Less

