Sägenvier DesignKommunikation
Dornbirn, Austria
Message
Message
vorarlberg museum – Wayfinding Project
1957
94
4
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    A versatile approach to wayfinding was required for the special circumstances at the new vorarlberg mu­seum, which has five exhibi­tions running … Read More
    A versatile approach to wayfinding was required for the special circumstances at the new vorarlberg mu­seum, which has five exhibi­tions running parallel to one another at any one time. That is finally why we brought light into play. The light directs and leads visitors through the museum. The orientation system is strongly connected to the physicality of the building and is clearly differentiated from the respective exhibition graphics. In the foyer, a network projector keeps visitors updated on specific topics and content. Additional room labels and pointers emerge out of their surfaces: typefaces, signs and pictograms have been polished out of the patinated brass or inlaid in gold letters in the dark oak doors. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.