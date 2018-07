ASPaC Awards is a packaging design competition dedicated to students in Asia. The project was founded by the Japan Foundation and ASPaC Association to promote cross-cultural exchange of ideas and design. Rice was appointed to run the 2017 competition in Vietnam and designed the identity for #TeamVietnam, taking on the year’s theme of challenge. Our campaign plays with undulating type that is reminiscent of the fluid nature of ideas and shifting physicality of packaging itself.