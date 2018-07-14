_









Costa Caribe is a residential project located in the city of Tulum, Quintana Roo. The inspiration for this project is "the golden hour", which is one of the most romantic moments on the beach, it has almost a mandatory stop to appreciate the color of the sun that covers all our surroundings, it is a moment of calm and enjoyment that remains in our memory. We take the visual characteristics that surround it to apply them to the brand.





We designed minimalist and abstract illustrations that magnify the dreamy natural settings and represent the natural and cultural beauty of the ancient Mayan city. For the logo, we chose a grotesque typography, easy to read, giving the brand a fresh and contemporary style. This is compensated with serif typography that is used for the editorial, it brings professionalism and seriousness to the brand.





Costa Caribe, a sight of bliss.





_





Photos by Rodrigo Chapa & Iglú





More info: press@byfutura.com



