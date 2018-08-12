Jared Muralt
Bern, Switzerland
The Fall Comic, Volume 1
    Global conflicts follow a world economic crisis. Nations fall into chaos. Disease, poverty and misery take over the industrial states. But there is an even greater threat lurking in the dark. In his new book, artist Jared Muralt lets the whole world sink into chaos. «The Fall» volume 1 contains issues 1-3 of the post-apocalyptic comic series. Read Less
The Fall -  Vol 1 
- By Jared Muralt -
Vol.1 of Jared's postapocalptic comic series contains issue 1-3.
64 colored pages, thread stitched and bound with a softcover. (225 x 350 mm)
available in English and German: here
Global conflicts follow a world economic crisis. Nations fall into chaos. Disease, poverty and misery take over the industrial states. But there is an even greater threat lurking in the dark…
Chaotic scene in front of the local hospital. Double page from "The Fall, Volume 1".
Penciled drawing before inking. Page 38.
Making of video of the last panel. Page 38.
Penciled drawing before the final inking. Page 33.
As chaos unfolds, located in my hometown Berne, Switzerland. Check out the real location: here on Google Earth
Early concept studies
The Fall - Book 1
One of the first colored concept drawings, available as print: Shop.BlackYard
Early character study
"The Fall, Volume 1" is available in German or English
$25.00 incl. worldwide shipping available: here

Thank You!
More Behance
