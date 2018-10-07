Tom Hegen
Munich, Germany
The Tulip Series
    Dutch Tulip Farmers grow around two billion tulips every year. The Flowers come into full bloom for three to four weeks a year, between April and… Read More
    Dutch Tulip Farmers grow around two billion tulips every year. The Flowers come into full bloom for three to four weeks a year, between April and May. Once the tulips are in full bloom, the farmers run cutting machines through their fields, lopping off the colourful flower heads. This is done so that the remaining energy of the flower gets directed back to the bulb so that it will bloom better and stronger. Mainly the tulip bulbs are sold, rather than the blooming flower head itself. In 2015 a total of 926 different tulip cultivars were bred. The Dutch horticulture sector is the world market leader in flowers, plants and bulbs. Some 77% of all flower bulbs traded worldwide come from the Netherlands. Read Less
    Published:
Dutch Tulip Farmers grow around two billion tulips every year. The Flowers come into full bloom for three to four weeks a year, between April and May. Once the tulips are in full bloom, the farmers run cutting machines through their fields, lopping off the colourful flower heads. This is done so that the remaining energy of the flower gets directed back to the bulb so that it will bloom better and stronger. Mainly the tulip bulbs are sold, rather than the blooming flower head itself. In 2015 a total of 926 different tulip cultivars were bred. The Dutch horticulture sector is the world market leader in flowers, plants and bulbs. Some 77% of all flower bulbs traded worldwide come from the Netherlands.


© 2018 Tom Hegen


WEBSITE    |    FACEBOOK    |    INSTAGRAM

I am going to publish my first aerial photo book in autumn 2018. 
You can support the book project now on Kickstarter:

CLICK HERE FOR THE KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN
Thank You!
