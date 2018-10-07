both high and low brow. Saturday morning cartoons and an affinity for a
certain animated Hasbro series featuring giant robots served as inspiration
for an endless amount of drawings and artwork.
My older self prefers less bombastic and more introspective narratives
and a frequent tapped source of inspiration is Andrei Tarkovsky’s Stalker.
This film is an attempt to reconcile the younger and older me in an exploration
of what it means to bring something into existence.
Directed by: Chris Bjerre
Music & Sound design: Echoic