











Origin is a story about creation and the cyclical nature of the act.









As a child of the 80’s I grew up watching a lot of classic Science fiction,

both high and low brow. Saturday morning cartoons and an affinity for a

certain animated Hasbro series featuring giant robots served as inspiration

for an endless amount of drawings and artwork.

My older self prefers less bombastic and more introspective narratives

and a frequent tapped source of inspiration is Andrei Tarkovsky’s Stalker.

This film is an attempt to reconcile the younger and older me in an exploration

of what it means to bring something into existence.















