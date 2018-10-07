Origin is a story about creation and the cyclical nature of the act.


As a child of the 80’s I grew up watching a lot of classic Science fiction, 
both high and low brow. Saturday morning cartoons and an affinity for a 
certain animated Hasbro series featuring giant robots served as inspiration 
for an endless amount of drawings and artwork.
My older self prefers less bombastic and more introspective narratives 
and a frequent tapped source of inspiration is Andrei Tarkovsky’s Stalker.
This film is an attempt to reconcile the younger and older me in an exploration 
of what it means to bring something into existence.








Credits:
Directed by: Chris Bjerre
Music & Sound design: Echoic










FRAMES




















PROCESS
















THANKS FOR WATCHING!




Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.