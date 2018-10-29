Mirages 2 (100 illustrations)

Hello. Between commissions i keep working on my " mirages " series. I liked to explore it further, trying to bring more immersive feeling playing with the number of illustrations. I selected 100 here but i actually did a lot more, something around 100 others but i didn't include in the series because it wasn't working well with it or was just to bad to share it. I added at the end of the post some of them which i liked.
I also took some screenshots during the process.
here are some illustrations i did not wanted to post with the rest of the series but i wanted to share it here with you.
