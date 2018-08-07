Uber premium, uber clean and uber optimised: Performance Lab is a new range of high-performing supplements set to outshine its competitors. Comprising of both Performance Lab and Performance Lab SPORT, the cutting-edge range of vitamins and minerals is pioneering in its approach and wanted to be seen as a legitimate choice for those looking for more than what the heavily saturated category currently offers.
Unlike other supplement brands, which felt apologetic in their design, we wanted to celebrate the confidence of the target consumer. The team came up with the strapline ‘Upgrade Yourself’ and took cues from the high-end cosmetics category to influence a premium look and feel that any high-flyer would feel proud to have on their desk or bathroom shelf.
