















“要疯”是安踏2017年夏季策划的活动主题，这是一个贯穿整个夏天的篮球活动，以NBA球星勇士队的Klay Thompson来到中国为契机，席卷全国的一次草根篮球运动。整个活动分为两部分，一部分是「要疯」的巡回选拔赛，另一部分是克莱·汤普森的中国行，不同于以往其他NBA球星来到中国，只是场面活儿。安踏要做的是更加深刻的去看到篮球在中国的生存现状，去让更多喜爱篮球的人享受这个运动，让中国的篮球从那些被现实抹杀，缺少本土精神的胎盘中挣脱出来。





“要疯”指的是一种临界的状态，一个破茧重生，亦或是背水一战的姿态。它是坚实有力的，充满中国本土文化气息的。字体从”要疯“的概念出发，通过将字体变形特殊处理赋予字体”要疯“的特性和新生的姿态，坚实可靠而蕴含力量，混合了新生力量与传统积淀。









"Shock the game" is the theme of Anta's summer 2017 planning. This is a basketball event throughout the summer. Klay Thompson of the NBA Star Warriors came to China as an opportunity to sweep the grassroots basketball game across the country. The whole activity is divided into two parts, one is the "mad" tour, and the other part is Clay Thompson's China trip. It is just a scene from other NBA stars who came to China. Anta has to go deeper to see the current status of basketball in China, to let more people who love basketball enjoy the sport, and let Chinese basketball break free from the placenta that is obliterated by reality and lacks local spirit.





"Shock the game" refers to a state of criticality, a reincarnation, or a gesture of fighting back. It is solid and powerful, full of Chinese local culture. The font starts from the concept of "being crazy", and by giving the font deformation special treatment to the character of the font "to be crazy" and the new posture, it is solid and reliable, and contains a mixture of new forces and traditional accumulation.









Client： ANTA

Typeface Design：Washe

Creative Advertising Agency： UID 惊奇小队

Video Director：James Cai 蔡晓领

Video Production： Touching Studio

Event Agency： INSE





Special Thanks： Winter 张艺，Klay Thompson 克莱·汤普森 ，赵强，曹芳，闫帅













