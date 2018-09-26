Planned Living Architects is a Mornington Peninsula based creative team of architects, highly regarded for their decades of experience and expertise working with coastal and rural areas.
We created a brand identity that represents their pared-back style and well-considered philosophy. The logotype features a fun interplay between their full name and its acronym, which was dictated by the negative space of where the full words would sit.
The branding is supported by a subtle, tactile pattern which references structure versus nature in a formation that abstractly suggests both the local rugged terrain and, more subtly, ocean waves.
A simple and minimal website ties the brand together, with a gentle rollover detail on the acronym revealing the full name.
Visit the site at plannedlivingarchitects.com.au
The local surf scene is also referenced with ocean photography by Sean Fennessy, scattered amongst PLA's portfolio, a drawcard for aspiring clients wishing to build beach houses in the local surrounds.
