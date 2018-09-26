A Friend of Mine
Melbourne, Australia
Planned Living Architects
    Planned Living Architects is a Mornington Peninsula based creative team of architects, highly regarded for their decades of experience and expert… Read More
    Planned Living Architects is a Mornington Peninsula based creative team of architects, highly regarded for their decades of experience and expertise working with coastal and rural areas.
Planned Living Architects is a Mornington Peninsula based creative team of architects, highly regarded for their decades of experience and expertise working with coastal and rural areas.
We created a brand identity that represents their pared-back style and well-considered philosophy. The logotype features a fun interplay between their full name and its acronym, which was dictated by the negative space of where the full words would sit.
The branding is supported by a subtle, tactile pattern which references structure versus nature in a formation that abstractly suggests both the local rugged terrain and, more subtly, ocean waves.
A simple and minimal website ties the brand together, with a gentle rollover detail on the acronym revealing the full name.

The local surf scene is also referenced with ocean photography by Sean Fennessy, scattered amongst PLA's portfolio, a drawcard for aspiring clients wishing to build beach houses in the local surrounds.
