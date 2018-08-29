Meme .
Mexico City, Mexico
GYG
5598
759
45
Behance.net
Illustration
    Illustrations created for Guzmán y Gómez Restaurant, a place that serves plenty of plates honoring Mexico's finest food with the freshest Australian ingredients and most authentic techniques.
    Illustrations created for Guzmán y Gómez Restaurant, a place that serves plenty of plates honoring Mexico's finest food with the freshest Australian ingredients and most authentic techniques.   Read Less
G Y G

Illustrations created for Guzmán y Gómez
Restaurant, a place that serves plenty of plates honoring Mexico's finest food
with the freshest Australian ingredients and most authentic techniques.
 
¡Buen provecho!


Thank You!
