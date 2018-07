• T O U R N E L A P A G E •





L ast summer , I had the chance to work on book with a fantastic

human being and youtuber who turns out to be my brother : Squeezie .

He wanted me to entirely illustrate a book of interactive games he created with

Maxence Lapérouse (who turns out to be an awesome human being as well).





So here are several random pics I made for it.

You can buy the book HERE if you want ;)