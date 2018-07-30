Jeff Ludes
Los Angeles, CA, USA
BMW i8
    Photography for the launch of the new BMW i8 Roadster & Coupe
The new BMW i8 Roadster & Coupe, shot in Madrid for BMW / Serviceplan.  Production by Sonda.  Retouching & CGI by Recom.
