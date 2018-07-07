About

Cloud Pergola - The Architecture of Hospitality, is Croatia’s contribution to La Biennale di Venezia 2018. Conceived by pavilion curator Bruno Juricic, the collaborative site-specific environment features a number of works which cross the boundaries of architecture, art, engineering, robotic fabrication and computation modelling. Originating from it’s Mediterranean roots, the pergola stands as a fundamental architectural structure, fusing the man-made with the natural environment. By removing the borders between what’s public and private, the pavilion promotes this notion of hospitality through it’s all inclusive nature. Read Less

