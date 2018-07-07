Bunch
London, United Kingdom
Cloud Pergola
1309
181
13
    Cloud Pergola - The Architecture of Hospitality, is Croatia’s contribution to La Biennale di Venezia 2018. Conceived by pavilion curator Bruno Ju… Read More
    Cloud Pergola - The Architecture of Hospitality, is Croatia’s contribution to La Biennale di Venezia 2018. Conceived by pavilion curator Bruno Juricic, the collaborative site-specific environment features a number of works which cross the boundaries of architecture, art, engineering, robotic fabrication and computation modelling. Originating from it’s Mediterranean roots, the pergola stands as a fundamental architectural structure, fusing the man-made with the natural environment. By removing the borders between what’s public and private, the pavilion promotes this notion of hospitality through it’s all inclusive nature. Read Less
Visual identity for The Croatian Pavilion at La Biennale di Venezia 2018.
