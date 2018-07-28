About

Born out of Bunch, Lunch is a production studio providing bespoke services for design for a range of clients and budgets. For over a decade they’… Read More

Born out of Bunch, Lunch is a production studio providing bespoke services for design for a range of clients and budgets. For over a decade they’ve been building relationships with a vast network of production houses and specialists, and are expanding their passion for production by helping studios realise their own projects. The identity features a range of stationary which uses a variety of printing techniques and methods, showcasing a handful of the services they have to offer. Read Less

Published: