Bunch
London, United Kingdom
Lunch
Behance.net
Graphic Design
    Born out of Bunch, Lunch is a production studio providing bespoke services for design for a range of clients and budgets. For over a decade they’… Read More
    Born out of Bunch, Lunch is a production studio providing bespoke services for design for a range of clients and budgets. For over a decade they’ve been building relationships with a vast network of production houses and specialists, and are expanding their passion for production by helping studios realise their own projects. The identity features a range of stationary which uses a variety of printing techniques and methods, showcasing a handful of the services they have to offer. Read Less
Identity for production studio, Lunch.
