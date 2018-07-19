Multiple Owners
    Explorations for the new Alex Proba Rugs, from Studio Proba New York.
Studio Proba is a New York based multidisciplinary design studio focusing on product, graphic, environmental, and furniture design and artwork. In a new collaboration,
Andrés Reisinger and Alex Proba have created these set designs and surreal explorations for their new rugs collection.
 

Movement Explorations

Design Explorations
Beautiful process


Creative direction by Alex Proba and Andrés Reisinger
Art direction and 3D set design by Andrés Reisinger
Rugs design by Studio Proba
Edit by Enric Badrinas
Music design by Aimar Molero



