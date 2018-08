About

FUTURE NOW / JÖVŐ MOST Design Conference Brand identity design proposal. We created an identity that based on current trends, yet envisions and refers the future. That is represented with contemporary colour palette, imagery and the logotype by mashing together a traditional grotesk with a futuristic typeface.​​​​​​​ Read Less

