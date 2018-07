About

Flowstate resides in the space in-between; a place where creative collisions are made and seen. It is the state of the unexpected. Our Story Flowstate is a revitalised location in the heart of South Bank. We offer it up to our community as an inspiring place of beauty and respite; a well-spring of fresh experiences and sweet diversions. Somewhere entirely different to anything modern South Bank has ever been, a symbol of the potential to come. Locals and visitors are invited to relax, to eat, to collaborate with some of Queensland’s most compelling artists, to witness new performance work in development, engage in workshops, listen to fascinating discussions and cool beats – while communing with stylish, contemporary design. The original structures still cheekily traversed by possums have been integrated more seamlessly into the site with materials that sing of nature and surfaces for sinking into – grass, climbing rope, soft fall. Read Less

