Serial Cut™
Madrid, Spain
Looptains
    This is an experimental motion and images where some terrain cuts with smoke spinning around to create an interesting looping effect. Three environments are displayed: Green Mountain, Dusty and Snowy.
    This is an experimental motion and images where some terrain cuts with smoke spinning around to create an interesting looping effect. Three environments are displayed: Green Mountain, Dusty and Snowy. Read Less
Looptains
This is an experimental motion and images where some terrain cuts with smoke 
spinning around to create an interesting looping effect. 
Three environments are displayed: Green, Dusty and Snowy.
