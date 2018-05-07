Editorial and Commercial work Spring/Summer 2018

A selection of poster, cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in the spring/summer period of 2018.
Clients include:
Emirates, The New Yorker, Wired, Pentagram, Brain & Life, Virgin Atlantic, Scandinavian Airlines, The Wall Street Journal, The Future of Everything, Barron's, SXSW, Faesthetic, Charles Schwab, Arvopaperi, Obos Bladet, The Ride Journal, Homecomings
Emirates
Arvopaperi
SXSW - Faesthetic
Barron's
Virgin Atlantic
Wired (US)
The New Yorker
Obos Bladet
Pentagram / Brain & Life
Scandinavian Airlines
The Future of Everything / WSJ
Homecomings
Onward / Charles Schwab
The Ride Journal
Thank You!