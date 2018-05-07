Janne Iivonen
Brighton, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Editorial and Commercial work Spring/Summer 2018
3701
432
22
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    A selection of poster, cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in the spring/summer period of 2018.
    Published:
A selection of poster, cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in the spring/summer period of 2018.

Clients include: 
Emirates, The New Yorker, Wired, Pentagram, Brain & Life, Virgin Atlantic, Scandinavian Airlines, The Wall Street Journal, The Future of Everything, Barron's, SXSW, Faesthetic, Charles Schwab, Arvopaperi, Obos Bladet, The Ride Journal, Homecomings
Emirates
Arvopaperi
SXSW - Faesthetic
Barron's
Virgin Atlantic
Wired (US)
The New Yorker
Obos Bladet
Pentagram / Brain & Life
Scandinavian Airlines
The Future of Everything / WSJ
Homecomings
Onward / Charles Schwab
The Ride Journal
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.