Studio Otwarte
Cracow, Poland
Message
Message
Bracia Sadownicy
2606
334
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Bracia Sadownicy is a brand that sells pressed apple juice, apples and juice based sparkling drinks.  The creators of the brand are Adam and Paw… Read More
    Bracia Sadownicy is a brand that sells pressed apple juice, apples and juice based sparkling drinks.  The creators of the brand are Adam and Paweł, young brothers, whose family has been growing apples for generations. Besides fresh, unwaxed apples, the brand produces apple juices and drinks enriched with flavours from polish gardens such as quince, elderflower, currant or carrot. Pressed Apple – a 100% cold-pressed apple juice and Sparkling Apple – freshly pressed juice with a little water and bubbles, are simple products, all natural and incredibly tasty. We developed the complete visual identity of the brand – logo, key visual and packaging for all product lines: fresh apples, sparkling drinks and juices.  Read Less
    Published:














Bracia Sadownicy is a brand that sells pressed apple juice, apples and juice based sparkling drinks. 

The creators of the brand are Adam and Paweł, young brothers, whose family has been growing apples for generations. Besides fresh, unwaxed apples, the brand produces apple juices and drinks enriched with flavours from polish gardens such as quince, elderflower, currant or carrot. Pressed Apple – a 100% cold-pressed apple juice and Sparkling Apple – freshly pressed juice with a little water and bubbles, are simple products, all natural and incredibly tasty.

We developed the complete visual identity of the brand – logo, key visual and packaging for all product lines: fresh apples, sparkling drinks and juices. 

































Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.