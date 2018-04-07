About

Bracia Sadownicy is a brand that sells pressed apple juice, apples and juice based sparkling drinks. The creators of the brand are Adam and Paweł, young brothers, whose family has been growing apples for generations. Besides fresh, unwaxed apples, the brand produces apple juices and drinks enriched with flavours from polish gardens such as quince, elderflower, currant or carrot. Pressed Apple – a 100% cold-pressed apple juice and Sparkling Apple – freshly pressed juice with a little water and bubbles, are simple products, all natural and incredibly tasty. We developed the complete visual identity of the brand – logo, key visual and packaging for all product lines: fresh apples, sparkling drinks and juices. Read Less

