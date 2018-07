ENGLISH GEM NetworkDesign for 2018 Launching

About

ENGLISH GEM is a new channel for English Education targeted for children. The concept we applied to this project was GEM GEM POP! GEM GEM represents the tension getting ready before something fun happens, which leads to POP that is a surprising fun. This motion, GEM GEM POP! is applied through out the film and its rhythm is also used for the sound that is addictive like a hook song. Characters are jelly like alphabets that likes to play with each other, showing the idea of ‘fun with learning English’ Read Less

