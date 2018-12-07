Multiple Owners
Melissa Baillache Sydney, Australia
Jason Little Sydney, Australia
For The People Sydney, Australia
Streamtime website
1850
168
7
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Streamtime is project management software for for the creative industry. The product helps you manage workflow, job planning, scheduling, quoting… Read More
    Streamtime is project management software for for the creative industry. The product helps you manage workflow, job planning, scheduling, quoting, time tracking, and everything in between. The new site design aims to make the user journey of learning about the product engaging and joyful. It leverages the time tracking blocks used in the product as a navigation bar for product features. Within each feature section, illustrations and animations actively reflect the usage behaviours of the product through interactions that take place in the product usage i.e. drag and drop, single click actions, syncing etc. Read Less
    Published:
Streamtime is project management software for for the creative industry. The product helps you manage workflow, job planning, scheduling, quoting, time tracking, and everything in between. Since the launch of a the revamped product and brand two years ago, much has evolved. The product is more robust and focused, and is now supported by mobile application. With these changes, a new marketing site was developed that would help drive trial with the product. 

Streamtime needed a marketing site that could leverage the benefits of their product, but capture the attention of a creative audience. We saw an opportunity to collaborate on an ongoing basis with the creative community itself to bring the product to life in an unexpected way. One of the key developments was to really leverage illustration and animation at the core of the site, that would actively reflect the usage behaviours of the product through interactions that took place in the product usage i.e. drag and drop, button pressing etc.

The design leverages the time blocks used in the product as a navigation bar for product features. Within each section, animations are integrated into the site using sprite sheets, allowing users to drag, push, poke, tap and play with each of the illustrations on the page no matter the device, while simultaneously discovering what makes Streamtime tick.

Illustration/Animation – Simon Landrein

Visit the website
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.