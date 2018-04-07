No Ordinary Apartment

Interior Concept, Design and Curation by Annabell Kutucu
Photography by Claus Brechenmacher

Located in the bustling neighborhood of the 6th district in Vienna, this 300sqm apartment is a place of retreat for a well-travelled design aficionado.

The apartment is divided in two units with seamless connection through wooden sliding doors. High ceilings and big windows create an overall spacious feel. The bright open-plan living, kitchen and dining space is the center of the apartment where friends come together for long dinners and endless talks. 

A composition of custom-made interiors, wooden furniture, rough linen and carpets, selected mid-century vintage finds and unique objects complement the general monochrome and understated design concept. 

