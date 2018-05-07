Saddo .
Bucharest, Romania
SALA ROTONDĂ - TEATRUL TINERETULUI
2711
393
21
I painted this beautiful room at Teatrul Tineretului Piatra Neamt at the invitation of Gianina Cărbunariu and Mihai Pacurar ( thanks guys! ), as they wanted it to look more modern and playful, and cosier.
It was really fun working on the project and spending a few days in Piatra Neamț, a really nice town, home of one of my favorite artists, Victor Brauner, whose works were a major source of inspiration for this mural.
Thanks to all the people at the Theater, and to Andrei & Vlăduț for the help!
